Posted: Feb 14, 2021 3:42 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2021 3:42 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Natural Gas is asking customers to conserve some energy with the winter weather taxing some systems across the state.

In a statement, Kent Shortridge, vice president of operations for Oklahoma Natural Gas said

"Due to the extended duration of historically low temperatures, we are seeing much higher natural gas use and natural gas prices have gone up. While we do not markup the price of natural gas, these events will have an impact on customer bills. At this time, we can’t quantify what the impact will be."

ONG is asking that customers turn their thermostat lower, to 68 or below. To turn off all unnecessary electronics and to avoid using any major appliances over the next few days until the cold-snap is over.