Posted: Feb 14, 2021 6:29 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2021 6:29 PM

Evan Fahrbach

ASAP General Stores will be offering free drinks to special workers on Monday morning in the Bartlesville area.

In an effort to help out on the President’s Day morning, all ASAP locations will be up and running through the storm, and will be able to stay open even if there are power outages.

ASAP District Manager John Pannell says it will be business as usual on Monday morning.

All ASAP stores have backup generators and they will be able open regardless of conditions across the area

Pannell also says drinks will be on ASAP if you’re helping with snow removal.

.