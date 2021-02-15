Posted: Feb 15, 2021 5:11 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 5:11 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Those who usually listen to KRIG - 104.9 FM outside of the Bartlesville city limits might be having trouble because of the weather.

KRIG is operating at a reduced power because of ice on the tower, if you would like to listen and cannot hear the signal clearly, don't forget the Bartlesville Radio App, free on iTunes and Google Play.

You can also listen here at BartlesvilleRadio.com and on Alexa, by telling her to tune to K-R-I-G.