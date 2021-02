Posted: Feb 15, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 9:28 AM

Bartlesville Superintendent of Schools, Chuck McCauley, announced Monday that classes in the district will engage in distance learning through Thursday, February 18.

McCauley said in-person classes will resume on Friday, February 19.

Distance learning and packet information can be found at BPSLEARN.COM