Posted: Feb 15, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Inclement weather continues to plague Washington County as snow fall over the weekend has forced County officials to close their offices in downtown Bartlesville on Tuesday.

Mike Bouvier, the Chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said the Courthouse and the Administration Building will be closed. Bouvier said they wanted to keep employees that live out in the County safe. He said they also wanted to keep jurors safe that were originally scheduled to work a trial that was to start on Tuesday.

Commissioner Bouvier said many of the jurors live out in rural Washington County much like those that are employed by the County. He said they didn't want to risk the safety of the jurors just because they're needed in town.

Commissioner Bouvier said they hope to open as soon as possible but it's all dependent on how the weather takes shape this week. Bouvier said they just want to keep people safe. He said one person getting hurt is not worth it.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the Sheriff's Office will operate under normal hours.

Most offices in Washington County were closed on Monday due to President's Day.