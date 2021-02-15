Posted: Feb 15, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Tuesday's Washington County Commissioner meeting has been postponed due to winter weather conditions in our listening area.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the meeting will take place next Monday, Feb. 22nd, at 9:30 a.m. He said they're just taking precautions to keep people safe.

The Washington County Commissioners were slated to discuss and possibly approve a resolution regarding a donation to District Two's Cemetery Fund. The Commissioners were also slated to possibly approve letters to Kristi Hodge and Emily Case regarding the Free Fair Board.

From there, the Washington County Commissioners were to hear a presentation on Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE. Adriane Jaynes would've given the presentation.

Lastly, bids would've been opened at 10:00 a.m. for Washington County Emergency Management and the sale of surplus equipment - more specifically a 2005 Chevrolet K3500 4X4 extended cab and chassis with dual rear wheels.

The items may be revisited in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.