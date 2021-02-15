Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

This Wednesday’s Women in Business event is canceled due to inclement weather and subzero temperatures.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce says the event will now be held on Wednesday, April 14th, at the Hillcrest Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Kay Little of Little History Adventures will explore the adventures in Washington County Women’s History.

A registration link can be found here. Lunch is included with the event.