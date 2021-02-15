Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce reminds you that the Marketing Masterclass begins on Thursday, Feb. 18th, at 9:00 a.m.

The webinar series is to help you improve your 2021 marketing strategy. Nathan Holliday will kick things off on Thursday with the top of “Why Your Brand’s Story Matters.” The second course of the web series will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25th, and the final course will take place on Thursday, March 4th. The final two classes will take place at 9:00 a.m. as well.

Kiana Moridi will teach the course on February 25th. Moridi will discuss the importance of choosing the right team to tell your brand’s story.

Chris Fox will end the webinar series on March 4th by discussing why your website is not making you money.

A registration link can be found here.