Posted: Feb 15, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2021 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has responded to a regular amount of calls during the winter weather event that our area has been experiencing.

Sheriff Scott Owen said the WCSO has responded to a handful of family disturbances and civil disputes recently. He said they've also responded to a few stalled vehicles in Washington County.

It's so cold out that Sheriff Owen said they don't want people out walking in the cold or stranded on the side of the road. Sheriff Owen said deputies are out on vigilant patrol to keep an eye out on Washington County residents. He said they want to ensure everyone's safety thru this inclement weather.

Secondary roads are still slick or snow packed but not impassable, according to Sheriff Owen.

Sheriff Owen said you need to slow down and give your plenty of time to get to where you need to go if you have to travel. He said you should also give the cars ahead of you all the space they may need at this time.

State highways and the main roads in Washington County have been treated. Sheriff Owen said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Washington County and the City of Bartlesville have done an excellent job. He said they've done everything that they can with the resources they have.

With subzero temperatures expected to continue this week, Sheriff Owen wants everyone to remember that they need to dress in layers if they have to be out in the elements. Owen also recommended that you do not stay outside for long because exposure in these temperatures could lead to frostbite. He said you should stay indoors and out of the cold if you can.

Sheriff Owen said this is also a great time to check on your neighbors and the elderly. Owen said if you know of anyone that is in distress during this harsh climate, you can call local law enforcement. He said they'll do everything in their power to check on them, especially if they're homeless and need a place to stay.

The West Side Community Center at 501 S. Bucy Avenue in Bartlesville has opened its doors in cooperation with several organizations and churches to provide food and shelter. Sheriff Owen said the Comanche Center in Bartlesville and the Ramona Baptist Church have also opened up their doors to those in need.

Lastly, if you have animals, check on them and care for them. Sheriff Owen asks that you bring your animals inside if at all possible.