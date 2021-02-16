Posted: Feb 16, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville-Washington County E911 Communications Center has had its power restored after being left in the dark for nearly three hours on Tuesday morning.

Bartlesville Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry said they were experiencing issues with the generator due to extreme temperatures. Capt. Ickleberry said they were able to receive 911 calls and also dispatch emergency services, but they were asking those who were calling the non-emergency number to refrain from such calls until the power was restored.

Now that power has been restored, Capt. Ickleberry and the Bartlesville Police Department want people to be aware of what's going on around them. He also encouraged people to stay inside and off the roads.

The power outage was caused by planned rolling blackouts throughout northeast Oklahoma.