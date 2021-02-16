News
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Posted: Feb 16, 2021
Oklahoma Wesleyan University Releases Free Lent Guide
Garrett Giles
Easter is right around the corner and you can join Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Jim Dunn on a journey through the Lenten season.
You can download the free Lent Guide today and receive a short reading each weekday exploring one of Lent’s themes starting this Wednesday.
You can also subscribe to the Prayer Team to get monthly prayer updates.
