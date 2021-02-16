Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 10:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Easter is right around the corner and you can join Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Jim Dunn on a journey through the Lenten season.

You can download the free Lent Guide today and receive a short reading each weekday exploring one of Lent’s themes starting this Wednesday.

You can also subscribe to the Prayer Team to get monthly prayer updates.

Visit okwu.edu/lent for more information.