Posted: Feb 16, 2021 12:21 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Ben McLemore with Miller EMS out of Osage County gave a report as to how things are going with their company. McLemore said that in January, they received 31 phone calls and transported 26 patients. McLemore said that right now during these unprecedented times, they are receiving some additional help should they need it.

Miller EMS serves parts of southwestern Osage County.