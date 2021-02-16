Posted: Feb 16, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech announced on Tuesday that its Board of Education has appointed Dr. Tammie Strobel as Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer effective Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

Strobel will replace Lindel Fields, who recently announced he would retire later this year.

Since joining the organization in 2000, Dr. Strobel has spearheaded significant strategy shifts across the organization’s portfolio of products and services, most notably the company’s move to develop the office of quality. In 2018 Tri County Tech won the prestigious award for excellence, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. The Baldrige Award is a Presidential-level honor, recognizing outstanding practices among American organizations and businesses, including an unceasing drive for radical innovation, thoughtful leadership, and organizational improvement. Using the Malcolm Baldrige Quality framework, Dr. Strobel has taken her skills and implemented culture-changing strategies that have produced an engaged workforce committed to continuous improvement.

Dr. Strobel obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Oklahoma State University, a Master’s Degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, and a Doctorate Degree from the University of Oklahoma. She also holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and is a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Senior Examiner. In the community, she serves as a judge for the Examiner-Enterprise Student of the Month and Student of the Year, the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and Secretary for the Bartlesville Police Department Foundation.