Posted: Feb 16, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Feb 16, 2021 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Case numbers and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have both been on the decrease over the past few weeks. The Board of Osage County Commissioners believe it is important to keep the same policies and procedures in place regarding those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. As district three commissioner Darren McKinney says, outside forces are a reason for the numbers to be the way they are.

Along with that, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says not many tests are being conducted at the moment.