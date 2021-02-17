Posted: Feb 17, 2021 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 4:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The scrambled eggs, brewed coffee and discussion over issues at the State Capitol this legislative session will have to wait.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday morning that they've postposted their Eggs and Issues event to Friday, Feb. 26th, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event was originally scheduled to take place this Friday morning.

If you have already signed up to attend this event your reservation will be forwarded to the Chamber's rescheduled date. If you haven't signed up and would like to attend on Friday, Feb. 26th, click here to register.

The Eggs & Issues breakfast is a legislative briefing featuring our local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman. They'll provide an engaging and informative update on what to expect this session and what they're prioritizing. Eggs & Issues also gives Chamber members the chance to interact face-to-face with lawmakers to discuss the issues impacting our area.