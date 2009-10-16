Posted: Feb 17, 2021 10:16 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 12:36 PM

Max Gross and Ty Loftis

Conservative radio beacon Rush Limbaugh has passed away due to complications from lung cancer. His wife, Kathryn announced the news on the Excellence in Broadcasting Network as heard on KWON to start the program on Wednesday morning. Kathryn Limbaugh says there will be a void in many people’s lives.

The Rush Limbaugh Show has aired in national syndication since 1988 and is widely-regarded as the most listened to talk show in radio, as up to 27 million people listened on a weekly basis. It was a show we have aired on KWON since the spring of 1991.

During President Donald Trump's final State of the Union Address, Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh announced that he had stage 4 lung cancer in February of 2020 and he had a terminal diagnosis. Limbaugh was 70 years old.