Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, made the announcement on his radio show. "Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."

Limbaugh learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Trump at the State of the Union address days later. First lady Melania Trump then presented America’s highest civilian honor to Limbaugh in an emotional moment on the heels of his devastating cancer diagnosis.

Former President Trump is remembering Rush Limbaugh after learning the conservative radio host passed away today.

Talk show host Sean Hannity says the conservative media landscape today would look a lot different if there was no Rush Limbaugh.

Hannity said there would be no talk radio, Fox News or other right-wing broadcasts if Limbaugh had not set the stage. He credited Limbaugh with putting the nation on a conservative course, saying he had changed the minds of generations of Americans.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he owes Rush Limbaugh more than most people know. Pence was also once a radio talk show host.

Bartlesville Radio General Manager Kevin Potter said KWON 1400 has been a Rush Limbaugh affiliate since 1991. Potter remembered Rush as an entertainer as well as a conservative talk show host and he even got to meet Rush in-person a few years ago in Texas.