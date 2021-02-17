Posted: Feb 17, 2021 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2021 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department will be offering another vaccination clinic at the Osage Nation Civic Center on Thursday in Pawhuska from 1 to 4.

Any patient who had his or her appointment canceled due to poor weather is eligible to get vaccinated during this time. The event is also open to Native American aged 30 and above who have not yet received their first dose. Those wishing to get a vaccination must provide proof of being part of a federally recognized tribal Nation.

It should be noted that the second round of Pfizer vaccines will be re-scheduled for next week. Osage Nation staff will reach out to those patients shortly.