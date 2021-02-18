Posted: Feb 18, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 10:27 AM

Max Gross

One Washington County COVID-19 death is being reported in Thursday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The report lists a man over 65 years old. This is the 81st death due to COVID-19 in Washington County.

Washington County is currently reporting 197 active cases, a decrease of seven cases since Wednesday’s report. Osage County is listing 166 active cases, a decrease of nine cases since the latest report. Nowata County is reporting 39 active cases.

Statewide 618 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. In total, 23 new deaths are being reported across Oklahoma. 772 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

