Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Schools

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 10:41 AM

BPS Teachers Job Fair March 6

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools are looking for teachers. 
 
Qualified applicants are encouraged to register for an appointment for the TEACHERS JOB FAIR set for Saturday, Martch 6 at the BHS Commons Area at 1700 Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville. 
 
BPS boasts salaries well above the state minmum with the district paying 100% of retirement on base salary and daycare provided at reduced cost. 
 
For more information, log on to https://www.bps-ok.org/article/404139
 
Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 6, 2021
 

« Back to News