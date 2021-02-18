Posted: Feb 18, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

Disaster Assistance is now available for Oklahoma ranchers who have faced livestock losses in the face of this winter storm. The Livestock Indemnity Program provides assistance for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused adverse weather, disease and attacks by animals re-introduced into the wild.

For disease losses, Farm Service Agency county committees can accept veterinarian certifications that livestock deaths were directly related to adverse weather. For 2021 livestock losses, notices must be filed within 30 days of when the death occurred. Along with proof of death certification, you must also be able to show normal mortality documentation, evidence of beginning inventory and a copy of grower’s contracts.

In addition to filing the notice of loss, you must also submit an application for payment by March 1st of 2022. For questions or further information, call 405-742-1130.