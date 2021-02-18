Posted: Feb 18, 2021 12:21 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library invites everyone to a spring break, “crafternoon,” on Monday, March 15th from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kids of all ages will be able to enjoy an outdoor, socially-distanced afternoon of fun with arts and crafts. Crafting stations will be set up at the Tower Center at Unity Square and children will be able to create rainbow bubble snakes, birdfeeders, wind chimes, painted rocks and much more. The Tower Center at Unity Square will also have a food truck set up during this time.