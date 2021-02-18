Posted: Feb 18, 2021 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 2:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who led police on a brief chase last weekend appeared in Washington County court on Thursday. Randall Rollins was charged with eluding a peace officer, endangering another person and possession of a controlled dangerous substance among other charges.

According to an affidavit, on February 13 police tried to initiate a traffic stop on 1998 Ford Mustang near Cherokee Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The vehicle was clocked at 47 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone. The vehicle led a pursuit that ended with an accident at 22nd Street and Dewey Place.

Rollins then fled the wrecked vehicle on foot and ran to a wooded area. He was detained a short time later. Rollins said he fled because he knew he had active warrants. A search of the vehicle produced syringes and methamphetamine. A passenger in the vehicle had to be transported to a local hospital.

Bond for Rollins was set at $25,000.