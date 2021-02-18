Posted: Feb 18, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charges with two different count of burglary during a Thursday afternoon court appearance in Washington County. Taylor Watt was arraigned on the charges by judge Kyra Franks.

According to an affidavit, officers were investigating a separate burglary incident related to Watt when stolen property was discovered. The victim claims her car was broken into and jewelry, documents and a debit card were stolen.

Watt was already in custody at the Washington County Detention Center on other charges. Officers interviewed him at the jail. He claims the vehicle that was broken into was unlocked. Watt claimed to be high on Xanax and did not remember much about the incident. Bond was set at $2,500.