Posted: Feb 18, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2021 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requested an emergency declaration from the federal government on Wednesday in relation to the bitter cold temperatures and heavy snow that began on February 8th. President Joe Biden granted that request and Stitt went over some of the things that Oklahomans will be getting financial help with.

This declaration will help cover all 77 Oklahoma counties.