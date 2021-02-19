Posted: Feb 19, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

For more than 20 years, Todd Nettleton has shared the stories of hundreds of persecuted Christians on the internationally syndicated radio program, The Voice of the Martyrs, which is heard on Bartlesville Radio.

On March 2, Todd will open his memory bank—and even his personal journals—to take you along to meet bold believers who will inspire you to a deeper walk with Christ in his first book, "When Faith is Forbbiden: 40 Days on the Frontlines with Persecuted Christians."

In the book, Nettleton invites readers to take a 40-day journey to meet brothers and sisters who share in the sufferings of Christ.

You can find out more about the book at https://www.toddnettleton.com/

When Faith Is Forbidden takes you to meet a Chinese Christian woman who called six months in prison "a wonderful time," an Iraqi pastor and his wife just eight days after assassins' bullets ripped into his flesh, and others from our spiritual family who've suffered greatly for wearing the name of Christ. Each stop on this 40-day journey includes inspiration and encouragement through the story of a persecuted believer.

It was our pleasure to speak with Todd for this special podcast and listen to him share stories of his mission with Voice of the Martyrs which has its world headquarters right here in Bartlesville.

Find out more about VOM at https://www.persecution.com

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST: