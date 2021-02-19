Posted: Feb 19, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The tasers that the Pawhuska Police Department are currently using have become outdated and it is becoming impossible to find parts for them once they break down. Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy says this is a major problem for her department.

A former chief had signed a five-year contract with the company currently supplying the department with their current tasers. That is a contract in which they are still paying, but that company is now offering a package including new and improved tasers, along with blue tooth capability with body cam footage and other perks.

The police department will get some help financially, but councilman Steve Tolson had a few questions regarding the legitimacy of the company providing the tasers.

The council went on to approve the police department getting those new tasers with a 4-0 vote.