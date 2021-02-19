Posted: Feb 19, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The winter storm that recently impacted northern Oklahoma impacted cities in various ways, whether it be power outages, water line breaks or a backup in trash collection. At Thursday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, City Manager Tonya Bright commended employees for keeping the lights on across town during the historic storm.

Bright went on to say that the trash trucks were unable to get out on the roads a week ago due to slick road conditions and the cold temperatures made it to where the trucks couldn't start early this week, but they made the best of a bad situation.

Bright added that Mark Chamberlain and those working for the sanitation department have been doing a great job during this difficult time as well.