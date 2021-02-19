Posted: Feb 19, 2021 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2021 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Due to an overwhelming interest from citizens in the community, the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) has added another day for you to come experience its new MILO System.

The BPD, in partnership with Tri County Tech, has acquired usage rights to a MILO Simulation Training System. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles has told Bartlesville Radio in the past that this is an interactive "shoot / don't shoot" simulator. Chief Roles said they're inviting members of the community to try the MILO System for themselves in order to teach the public and explain why law enforcement has to do the things that they do. He said people don't have to like or support law enforcement to attend the event because they want everyone to understand what it's like to be a police officer.

Chief Roles and the Bartlesville Police Department would like to invite you to take part in the BPD MILO Day on Tuesday, March 9th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place at Tri County Tech.

Time slots will be scheduled in 15 minute intervals. Chief Roles said the event will give you a real live look into some of the difficult situations police officers across our State and Country face on a daily basis.

You must have an appointment to attend. If you plan on attending the event, you are asked to let Chief Roles know by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5th. His email is tdroles@cityofbartlesville.org.

Earlier in February, the Bartlesville Police Department invited members of the media to try out the MILO System. That story can be found here.