Posted: Feb 22, 2021 12:52 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution regarding a $500 donation from the Seidle Family Foundation to the Cemetery Fund for District Two of Washington County would be approved during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the donation came from the family of Mrs. Seidle - the first teacher in Washington County - that is buried in the Stokes Cemetery near Bar-Dew Lake. He said the funds will further help him in his efforts to restore historic cemeteries in Washington County.

Commissioner Bouvier has told Bartlesville Radio in the past that the work is a "labor of love." Bouvier said what he does is not even work because its something he likes to do. By revitalizing these cemeteries, it is Bouvier's hope that future generations come to realize the great history of Washington County.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said that he appreciates and enjoys these "passion projects" that Commissioner Bouvier has worked on in Washington County.

