Posted: Feb 22, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2021 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Producers for the much anticipated movie, “Gray Horse,” have been working to find the best places to shoot the film across Osage County. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Supervising Location Manager for the film, Mike Fantasia gave some details.

Fantasia said they will be doing plenty of filming in rural parts of Osage County. He gave an overview of what that will look like as well.

Fantasia said he would be in touch with both the commissioners and the sheriff's office regarding these matters.