Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on West 4050 Lane just off of Highway 75 near the Tulsa County line. The incident took place southwest of Vera.

Sheriff Scott Owen said two men in their mid-thirties to early forties appear to have been involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting incident. He said one man is deceased and the other man is in custody.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages at this time. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO will provide more information when it becomes available. We will have more information at a later time.