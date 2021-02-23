Posted: Feb 23, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Richard Kane YMCA annual Father Daughter Ball will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can enjoy snacks, a live DJ and a free photo booth to create memories you’ll never forget at the Father Daughter MASK-erade Ball.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Y, located at 101 N. Osage Avenue in Bartlesville. It costs $30 to attend. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $40. Each additional child that is brought to the event costs $15. To purchase tickets online, click here.

All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Youth Scholarship Program. Masks or face coverings are not required but strongly recommended.