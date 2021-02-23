Posted: Feb 23, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 359 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s situation update. 24 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, none of which were local. 666 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital with the virus.

Washington County listed 178 active coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down seven cases from Monday’s report. Osage County reported 141 active cases, down six cases from a day ago. Nowata County listed 31 active cases, down one case from Monday.