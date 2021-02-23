Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:13 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

ConocoPhillips has made the decision to discontinue its Corporate Air Shuttle service and close its Bartlesville Labs.

A spokesperson with ConocoPhillips tells Bartlesville Radio that these decisions in no way detract from the company’s commitment to the city. The aircraft used for the Corporate Air Shuttle will be sold and the service will be permanently discontinued on Monday, March 1st.

The shuttle provided regular service between Houston and Bartlesville while offering flights to Midland, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; and Dickinson, North Dakota as well.

In conjunction with the shuttle decision, the company will return management duties of the Bartlesville Municipal Airport back to the city on Sept. 1. For the last several years, the company has managed the airport through a lease operating agreement with the city.

ConocoPhillips’ Bartlesville Labs are scheduled to be fully closed by the fourth quarter of this year, and the company will end its lease at the Phillips 66-owned Research Center in the second quarter of 2022.

While ConocoPhillips expects reductions associated with these decisions, it doesn’t anticipate a significant impact to its overall workforce in Bartlesville.