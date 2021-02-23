Posted: Feb 23, 2021 1:51 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Department of Libraries recently awarded state aid to the public libraries across the state. Library Director for the Pawhuska Public Library, Yvonne Rose recently talked about how much they are expecting to receive and what they will be doing with that money.

Rose added that the theme for this year's summer reading program will be, “Trails and tales.” Rose is also working to update the sign for the library.