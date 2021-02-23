Posted: Feb 23, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Kelly Bland was asked how the county will be able to benefit from filmmakers being in the area producing, “Gray Horse,” the working title of the book, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Bland said she will provide crews with what they request because she wants to provide the utmost respect for the Osage Nation, as they have been the ones working with film makers from the beginning.

Bland feels like Osage County will reap the benefits after the film is over, as she expects people to come to the area once they have watched the movie. Bland believes this thanks in large part to a study she recently saw.

Bland did say she would like some behind the scenes access to get some photos and videos so that she could post that to the Osage County Tourism website once the film has came out. Bland says that would only be with the movie crew's invitation and permission.