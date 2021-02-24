Posted: Feb 24, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The 40th Annual Washington County Junior Livestock Show kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 25th, with the Swine Show at 9:00 a.m.

A 30 minute break will take place after the Swine Show. The Broilers Show will then take place followed by the Rabbit Show. The Sheep Show will start at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 26th, goats will be shown at 9:00 a.m. Cattle will then be shown at 3:00 p.m. The Pre Junior Mini Hereford Show will be followed by the Breeding Heifer Show. From there, a one hour break will take place before the Market Steer Show.

A public BBQ dinner will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27th. It costs $5 per person. The awards presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Premium Sale at 7:00 p.m.

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show will take place at the Fairgrounds in Dewey. KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KRIG 104.9 will have coverage of the event. Coverage of the WCJLS will be brought to you by:

Bartlett Co-op, Arvest Bank, the Tom Mix Museum, Stride Bank, Swan Insurance, Regent Bank, South Coffeyville Stockyards, LaJuana Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau, MidAmerica Farm & Ranch, Sydebotham Animal Chiropractic, BobbyQ, Coffeyville Livestock Market, Union State Bank, Bartnet IP, Reliable Electric Products, Triangle Serum, Medicalodges Dewey, Kris Rainwater - Farmers Insurance, Rainey's Custom Butchering.

Below is the released schedule for the WCJLS