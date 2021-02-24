Posted: Feb 24, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

After Barnsdall Public Schools was forced to let students out early on Monday because of a loss of water and continued poor pressure on Tuesday, students were allowed back in school on Wednesday after city crews worked to fix the water issues.

Monday and Tuesday were both considered an “emergency day” with no virtual assignments handed out. Superintendent Jeff Lay says in part that the leaks at the high school have been fixed and he greatly appreciates the support of staff members and parents.

On Monday morning, water was lost in all buildings throughout campus and children were sent home at approximately 10 a.m.