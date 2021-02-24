Posted: Feb 24, 2021 12:11 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) have requested that residents impacted by the recent winter storm report property damages online.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said they made a push last Thursday to get them to look into the possiblities of individual assistance because of all the broken water pipes. Cox said the ODEMHS is now collecting damage assessments from individuals. He said it's all done online.

If you or someone you know has issues with broken water lines, Cox encourages you to fill out the damage survey. He said a survey link can be found on Washington County Emergency Management's Facebook page.

You can access the survey by going to damage.ok.gov.

Through the online damage assessment survey, residents and business owners can report winter storm-specific impacts including:

Flooding from broken pipes

Power surges that caused damage to furnaces, electrical systems, or major applicances

Number of days without water, gas or electricity

Number of days displaced by the winter storm

Injuries sustained as a result of the winter storm

Reporting damage helps ODEMHS document the overall impact of the winter storm and helps support the case for further assistance to help homeowners, renters and business owners recover. Again, Oklahomans can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey at damage.ok.gov.