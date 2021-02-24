Posted: Feb 24, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 10:47 PM

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) located and arrested a wanted suspect in the Bartlesville area on Wednesday night.

Both departments announced on Wednesday afternoon that Teague was wanted in Johnston County for 2nd Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Grand Larceny (multiple firearms and Class III suppressors), and Using a Motor Vehicle During the Commission of a Felony. Law enforcement said Teague lived in the Bartlesville / Dewey area and had ties to Washington County. The WCSO and JCSO would announce around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday that Teague was located and taken into custody in Bartlesville.

Teague was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a Johnston County warrant and will eventually be transferred. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd says Teague was wanted for burglarizing a ranch. Sheriff Dodd says Teague allegedly stole up to at least $50,000 worth of merchandise, including firearms, accessories and suppressors. He said they expect more arrests to come.

Sheriff Dodd thanked Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen and the WCSO in helping capture an outlaw.

************ ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ************

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is working with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office based out of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, as they seek information on Lucus R. Teague.

In a news release, the WCSO said Teague is wanted out of Johnston County for 2nd Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Grand Larceny (multiple firearms and Class III suppressors), and Using a Motor Vehicle During the Commission of a Felony. Teague lives in the Bartlesville / Dewey area and has ties to Washington County.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Teague, call 918.338.4001 or 918.332.4000. You can also send a private message to the WCSO on Facebook or email them at sheriff@countycourthouse.org. You can also contact the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at 580.371.2646.