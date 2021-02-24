Posted: Feb 24, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

At a recent city council meeting in Pawhuska, citizens raised concerns about the lack of water pressure they are receiving from their water tower on the south side of Timber Hill. A member of the water district , Bill Renfroe went through and explained the severity of the situation.

Renfroe says if something doesn't happen quickly, they will be completely out of water in the near future. He gave this proposal to the council.

Public Works Director for the City of Pawhuska, Mark Chamberlain commented on that proposal.

The City of Pawhuska will conduct a feasibility study on how to best move forward with this project.