Posted: Feb 24, 2021 2:51 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska got through the ice and snow storm without losing power for a significant amount of time, but after having to use so much energy over the course of two weeks, Utilities Director Bill Bruce knows some repair work will need to be done.

Bruce is actively looking for a generator that would help power the town. Bruce thought that he had found two of them, but learned that they both had bad crankshafts. The one he is currently looking at wouldn't be cheap.

The council authorized Bruce to move forward in attempting to acquire this generator.