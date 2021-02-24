Posted: Feb 24, 2021 9:40 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2021 9:40 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that a fatality accident occurred 10 miles east of Nowata, near Alluwe (al-ooh-wee) on U.S. Highway 60 on Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brendie Sims of Talala was pronounced dead at the scene after being pinned in her vehicle for roughly 90 minutes.

The three-vehicle accident occurred around 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the OHP. Sims was pinned in her 2007 Chevy Equinox until she was extricated by the Nowata Fire Department with the Jaws of Life. Nowata EMS pronounced her dead.

A 69-year-old Nowata man driving a 2003 Ford F250 truck was pinned for 30 minutes and was extricated as well. The man was admitted to St. John Hospital in Tulsa reportedly in fair condition. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.