Posted: Feb 25, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has received a donation of 30 bronze statues sculpted by famed western artist Jim Hamilton.

OKWU President Dr. Jim Dunn said the gift comes courtesy of Mark and Lisa Roberts. He said the donation is considered one of the largest western, single-artist collections in the United States.

Dr. Dunn said Mark and Lisa Roberts have been donors for year. Dunn said Mark was the first OKWU Foundation president and served in that role for six years. He said they've also helped add to the Mueller Sports Center in the past. He said OKWU is very grateful for this unique gift.

Hamilton - the artist of the sculptures received by the university - grew up among the Osage. His work is based on his familiarity with the tribe and the cowboys who interacted with them. In addition to this collection, his work is featured on the campuses of Oklahoma State University and the University of Texas.

According to university officials, OKWU's La Quinta Mansion, constructed in 1932, was the home of H.V. Foster, who also worked with and befriended the Osage people in the early decades of the 20th century under a 20-year blanket oil lease Foster's company signed with the Osage Tribal Council in 1896. OKWU is a proud recipient of this generous gift and looks forward to sharing the Osage people's history through this beautiful collection.

In a statement, Mark Roberts said:

"This bronze collection has always been special to us because of its history and connection with the local land and people. We wanted to find a home for the collection where people could continue to appreciate this history and story behind each piece of art. Sharing the collection with OKWU allowed us to do just that."

This sentiment was shared by Dr. Dunn who said the art pieces give Oklahoma Wesleyan University an opportunity to connect and teach locals and students alike about the area they reside. Dunn said the artwork will always display the history between the university and those in the community over the years since it ties into the relationship Foster had with the Osage people so long ago. He said the art also captures what life was like in the West as it portrays the aesthetics of that time.

Discussions are being had on how the artwork should be displayed and when it'll become available to the public. Dr. Dunn said he believes they may show some of the art pieces during OKWU's rescheduled Foster Bonanza on Friday, May 14th. The event is one of OKWU's biggest fundraisers.