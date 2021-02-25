Posted: Feb 25, 2021 12:08 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public School Foundation (BPSF) has once again partnered with the Northern Oklahoma American Chemical Society (NOKACS) to award grants to Bartlesville teachers.

The BPSF and NOKACS announced on Wednesday that they awarded over $5,600 in science grants to Bartlesville Public Schools teachers. STEM bins for virtual elementary students, and static electricity experiments and forensic science kits for the high school were funded.

Below is a list of Bartlesville teachers that received grants:

Renate Salerno - $1,920 (pictured above)

Heidi Heizer Lischefski - $771.50

Katlyn Roberts - $997.33

Nicole Nease - $1,212

Tonya Knollmeyer - $699.12

Photo courtesy for photo above and photos below: Michael Wray