Posted: Feb 25, 2021 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Utility Clerk for the City of Pawhuska, Sandy Henley has been working on a way to get information to customers across town. In order to do this, she is currently working with a company called, “Doppler.” This company will be able to set up mass text alerts and send out e-mails, but also help pinpoint any problems that a customer may be having.

A map will be available so that the person who is on-call will be able to know where they are going and they will be able to see how many people are without power in a given area.

In the month of January, there were 324 disconnect notices sent out with only 20 customers having their electricity turned off. Twenty-five new customers moved into the City of Pawhuska and only seven moved out.