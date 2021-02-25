Posted: Feb 25, 2021 2:00 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The 40th Annual Washington County Junior Livestock Show (WCJLS) kicked off at the Fairgrounds in Dewey on Thursday morning.

The Swine Show started the event with Breeding Gilts and Market Hogs being shown. Then there was the Broilers Show followed by the Rabbit Show. All this leads up to the Sheep Show at 7:00 p.m.

WCJLS Board Member Trevor Dorsey said the event is invaluable to all the young men and women that participate. Dorsey said they'll carry their training with them for the rest of their lives. He said a lot of them go on to have a great career in the agriculture industry or agriculture service.

The fun at the Washington County Junior Livestock Show continues on Friday. The Goat Show will get things started at 9:00 a.m. The Cattle Show will follow at 3:00 p.m. Pre Junior Mini Hereford Show will be followed by the Breeding Heifer Show. Then an hour long break will take place before the Market Steer Show.

Participant Braden Adcock said he and his brother have been preparing their heifers for quite some time for Friday's Cattle Show. He said they're feeling pretty good about showing their heifers going into this year's event.

Bartlesville Radio will continue to keep you updated on the schedule for the WCJLS. KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, and KRIG 104.9 will also have coverage of the event thru Saturday.

Below is the full schedule listed for the WCJLS.