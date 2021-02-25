Posted: Feb 25, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Feb 25, 2021 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy is concerned about semi trucks driving down city streets, as their weight is wearing down the roads. This is why she recently asked the city council members about what the police force can do to enforce these illegal activities, as their weight is above the code enforced by the City.

After deliberation, it was decided that no semi trucks are to be parked in residential neighborhoods in the City of Pawhuska. Any truck driving down a street with a destination point will not be ticketed.