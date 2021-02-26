Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2021 11:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office warns that phone calls are being made to citizens and the caller claims to be with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

In the scam, the caller claims to be a deputy asking for money for various reasons. One such example is to bail a friend or family member out of jail. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office warns that they will never call asking for money.

If you receive a call such as this, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to call the Department at 918-287-3131.

The scam is currently targeting the elderly, so the Sheriff’s Office says it is important to educate your loved ones and make sure they are aware.